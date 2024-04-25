Opinion

DHAHINI NAIDU: Move against Berdine Odendaal over Steinhoff assets is positive for SA law

Asset forfeiture in Steinhoff scandal reflects a broader regulatory and legal shift towards greater accountability and transparency in corporate SA

25 April 2024 - 11:29
by Dhahini Naidu
Picture: BLOOMBERG
The recent developments in the Steinhoff scandal, particularly the forfeiture of assets belonging to Markus Jooste’s former partner, Berdine Odendaal, have set a significant legal precedent in the fight against corporate fraud in SA.

Within the clutter of financial irregularities that came to light after the Steinhoff scandal, the Reserve Bank and other regulatory bodies have been pivotal in untangling and addressing the malfeasance.

The legal framework used in the Odendaal case, particularly under the Exchange Control Regulations, allowed for the attachment and subsequent forfeiture of assets even in the absence of a criminal conviction.

This is crucial as it highlights the proactive stance taken by the treasury under these regulations, which prioritise the prevention of asset dissipation over waiting for lengthy criminal trials.

Regulation 22A of the Exchange Regulations plays a critical role. It permits the treasury to attach assets linked to or suspected of being linked to contraventions of the regulations. This was effectively applied in Odendaal’s case, where assets were seized based on their alleged connection to illicit financial flows from Steinhoff, mediated by Jooste.

The significant aspect here is the regulatory provision that allows for such actions without the prerequisite of a conviction, thereby fast-tracking the process of asset recovery.

The forfeited assets, including cash and properties, are transferred to the National Revenue Fund. This action is not just about penalising the wrongdoers but also about redirecting the ill-gotten gains towards the public treasury, which can then be used for national development.

This serves a dual purpose: it acts as a deterrent against corporate fraud and aids in the economic restitution to the state, which might have been undermined by such fraudulent activities.

A critical aspect of the discussion is the legal standing in asset forfeiture cases. Odendaal, described as a beneficiary rather than the asset owner, faced significant legal hurdles in challenging the forfeiture.

The actions taken in the Steinhoff case reflect a broader regulatory and legal shift towards greater accountability and transparency in corporate SA. This case is likely to influence future legal strategies and corporate policies, stressing the importance of ethical management and the severe repercussions of its breach.

The asset forfeiture in the Steinhoff scandal is an important event in SA legal practice, illustrating the vigorous application of laws designed to combat financial crimes. This not only reaffirms the strength of the SA legal system in dealing with complex corporate fraud but also sets a precedent for how similar cases might be handled in the future, potentially altering the landscape of corporate governance and legal recourse in SA.

Dhahini Naidu is a director at Fairbridges Wertheim Becker Attorneys

JOHANN VAN LOGGERENBERG: Batsa's crocodile tears over illicit suppliers pour over its dodgy record

The company manages to sail close to the wind, in SA and globally, and somehow weather the storms
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Omertà: Who will pay for Steinhoff now?

Like a mafioso refusing to co-operate with authorities, Markus Jooste maintained his silence to the end, taking his secrets with him to the grave. ...
Features
4 weeks ago

Markus Jooste: 'A bad story that ended badly'

In the wake of Markus Jooste’s death, the FM canvassed members of the South African investment community on the former Steinhoff CEO and his fall ...
Features
4 weeks ago

Former Steinhoff director Stephanus Grobler granted bail

Grobler faces charges of racketeering, fraud, manipulation of financial statements and failure to report fraudulent activities
National
4 weeks ago
All the news CTA

