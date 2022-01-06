Companies / Financial Services Raymond Zondo censures PwC for turning blind eye to state capture The commission found PwC was not equipped to assess the requirements and obligations of SAA in line with the Public Finance Management Act B L Premium

State Capture commission chair Raymond Zondo has condemned consulting firm PwC over its enabling role and failure to act as a watchdog institution while it presided over the books of the beleaguered national carrier SAA, for five years until 2016.

In a damning 874-page report handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday, the commission outlined how inadequacies in auditing unfolded at PwC and ultimately led to the public being misled as the firm, with co-auditor Nkonki, issued clean audit reports for SAA from 2012 to 2016...