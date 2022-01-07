Companies / Financial Services Nedbank denies misconduct as state capture report calls for probe The bank maintains that there is no wrongdoing on its part in relation to Acsa transactions B L Premium

Nedbank has denied any wrongdoing in the wake of the first part of the Zondo Commission’s report into state capture, which noted the “disturbing feature” of its involvement in transactions at the Airports Company SA (Acsa).

In the first part of a report into how state-owned companies such as Acsa had been allegedly looted by politically connected individuals, the Zondo commission has called for further investigation into the bank’s dealings with the airport operator...