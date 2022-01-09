Opinion / Columnists BUSI MAVUSO: Business is ready to help turn Zondo report into action B L Premium

To rebuild trust in the political system and heal as a nation so we can move on from the dark period of state capture, we need to see those implicated by the state capture commission face legal consequences.

For 2022 to be a turning point in the fight against corruption it’s crucial to follow through on the other recommendations in judge Raymond Zondo’s report. These strike a good balance in strengthening government and business processes to help eliminate corruption...