Lions face a stern test against Munster

JC Pretorius of the Lions during their URC match against Leinster at Ellis Park last Saturday. Picture: LEE WARRE/GALLO IMAGES
The Lions’ fight for a maiden place in the knockout rounds of the United Rugby Championship (URC) will face a stern test when champions Munster visit Ellis Park on Saturday.
The Lions are 11th on the points table but only one point adrift from the sixth-placed Stormers.
Reaching the play-offs is a major ambition of the Lions after falling short in the inaugural year of the URC, when they finished 12th, nine points behind eighth place. Last year they narrowly missed out by finishing ninth, just three points off the play-off spots.
Though they are in a modest position on the log, the Lions in some ways are well on course to deliver their best URC campaign. In the full roster of 18 games last season they ran in 55 tries, seven more than in the previous campaign. In this campaign, with four regular season matches remaining, they have already scored 54 tries.
Last year they conceded a whopping 75 tries but they have tightened up considerably, conceding 38 so far this season.
The improvements have largely been put down to the cohesion that comes with squad familiarity. Most of the squad have been together for at least three seasons now.
Despite the gains made, defeat on Saturday will come as a huge setback that will seriously dent their prospects of reaching the knockout rounds.
Since they dominated the domestic scene as local Super Rugby front runners between 2016 and 2018, the Lions have slipped back in the SA pecking order.
Their players in that period were in high demand and the squad underwent renewal processes over the past six years.
Patience and the groundwork laid three years ago have made them more competitive, but they now need tangible proof that they’ve made the transition. Qualifying for the URC’s knockout stages will in large part provide that.
Munster, however, bring an eight-match unbeaten run against SA opposition to Ellis Park. They may not be Ireland’s most decorated team, but the defending champions showed what can be achieved when resolve, resourcefulness, commitment and mongrel are harnessed to the full.
Sure, Munster were aided by the red card to Johan Goosen last week, but they seem to have cracked the code of beating SA teams regularly. And in SA nogal.
While the Lions met success against an understrength Leinster team last week, they will have to find different ways to tame Saturday’s beast. For them, Saturday’s match may provide a season-defining outcome.
Lions face a stern test against Munster
They are on course for their best URC campaign, but opponents seem to have cracked the code of winning in SA
The Lions’ fight for a maiden place in the knockout rounds of the United Rugby Championship (URC) will face a stern test when champions Munster visit Ellis Park on Saturday.
The Lions are 11th on the points table but only one point adrift from the sixth-placed Stormers.
Reaching the play-offs is a major ambition of the Lions after falling short in the inaugural year of the URC, when they finished 12th, nine points behind eighth place. Last year they narrowly missed out by finishing ninth, just three points off the play-off spots.
Though they are in a modest position on the log, the Lions in some ways are well on course to deliver their best URC campaign. In the full roster of 18 games last season they ran in 55 tries, seven more than in the previous campaign. In this campaign, with four regular season matches remaining, they have already scored 54 tries.
Last year they conceded a whopping 75 tries but they have tightened up considerably, conceding 38 so far this season.
The improvements have largely been put down to the cohesion that comes with squad familiarity. Most of the squad have been together for at least three seasons now.
Despite the gains made, defeat on Saturday will come as a huge setback that will seriously dent their prospects of reaching the knockout rounds.
Since they dominated the domestic scene as local Super Rugby front runners between 2016 and 2018, the Lions have slipped back in the SA pecking order.
Their players in that period were in high demand and the squad underwent renewal processes over the past six years.
Patience and the groundwork laid three years ago have made them more competitive, but they now need tangible proof that they’ve made the transition. Qualifying for the URC’s knockout stages will in large part provide that.
Munster, however, bring an eight-match unbeaten run against SA opposition to Ellis Park. They may not be Ireland’s most decorated team, but the defending champions showed what can be achieved when resolve, resourcefulness, commitment and mongrel are harnessed to the full.
Sure, Munster were aided by the red card to Johan Goosen last week, but they seem to have cracked the code of beating SA teams regularly. And in SA nogal.
While the Lions met success against an understrength Leinster team last week, they will have to find different ways to tame Saturday’s beast. For them, Saturday’s match may provide a season-defining outcome.
Stormers to stick to guns against Leinster
GAVIN RICH: Poor weekend aside, decision to join northern hemisphere was the right one
Lions have to be better, says scrum coach Redelinghuys
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.