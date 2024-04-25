WATCH: SA’s 30 years of democracy

Politics

Business Day TV speaks to outgoing acting editor for Financial Mail, Natasha Marrian

25 April 2024 - 18:06
Picture: 123RF/ZEF ART
The Financial Mail describes SA’s journey through 30 years of democracy as a tale of two halves: one of remarkable progress, and the other of setbacks. Business Day TV reflected on the three-decade journey with outgoing acting editor for Financial Mail, Natasha Marrian.

