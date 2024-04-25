The Financial Mail describes SA’s journey through 30 years of democracy as a tale of two halves: one of remarkable progress, and the other of setbacks. Business Day TV reflected on the three-decade journey with outgoing acting editor for Financial Mail, Natasha Marrian.
WATCH: SA’s 30 years of democracy
Business Day TV speaks to outgoing acting editor for Financial Mail, Natasha Marrian
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.