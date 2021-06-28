Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Students unable to get work experience

Structure of the academic year makes it difficult for graduates to do practical work

28 June 2021 - 15:30
The current structure of the academic year for SA institutions of higher learning is not fit for purpose.

In 2018 President Cyril  Ramaphosa launched the inaugural Jobs Summit, the aim being to bring together policymakers, business leaders and decisionmakers in an attempt to solve the country’s enduring jobs crisis. A major element of this crisis is youth unemployment, and the unemployability of graduates. 

Most entry-level work requires applicants to have had some sort of work experience. One of the president’s appeals to industry was that it open up opportunities for students to get meaningful experience while they complete their studies. However, it is difficult to do so under the current structure of the academic year.

SA’s tertiary academic year follows the calendar year, beginning in late-January/early February and ending in mid-to-late November. This means students have two opportunities throughout the year in which to do some kind of work; the June break and the December break, which stretches into January of the next year.

Companies wind things down for the year around December, with many closing for the Christmas period only to resume operations early January. They are therefore not willing to take people on.

In much of the developed world as well as in many African countries, including every country in the Southern African Development Community region, the academic year begins in August/September/October and ends around May/June/July. In some cases this is for the express purpose of giving students the opportunity to do practical work. This makes sense as students are off campus for about two months of the year, at a time when business and the economy are in full flow.

How can graduates get work experience when throughout their studies there were no opportunities to get that experience? 

Fezile Simelane, Pretoria

