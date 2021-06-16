National SA’s youth anxious about the future, Deloitte survey reveals Global study reveals that youth expectations of better lives have been starkly attenuated BL PREMIUM

Unemployment, crime and corruption within business and politics tops the list of concerns among SA’s young adults between the ages of 27 and 38, while joblessness, economic growth as well as education, skills and training are of utmost concern for those aged between 18 and 26, a survey by professional services firm Deloitte has found.

Young people were are also found to be anxious about mental health, worsening economic prospects and the financial situation in the year ahead, according to the 10th Deloitte Global Millennials and Gen Z survey released on Tuesday. Millennials are those aged between 27 and 38 while Generation Z refer to those between 18 and 26 years...