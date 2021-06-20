Opinion / Columnists MICHAEL MORRIS: Democratic-era education has not lived up to expectations Contradiction of post-1994 schooling is that children of today are the victims of political choices made in the name of their liberation BL PREMIUM

I vividly remember poring over the first reports of the events of June 16 1976 in the Rand Daily Mail the day after.

The paper used to be delivered daily to the library at Kimberley Boys’ High School, where I was in my matric year, and it was in these placid confines that I absorbed what was probably the third key turning point in the fall of apartheid, after Sharpeville in 1960 and the first steps towards union recognition for blacks in 1973...