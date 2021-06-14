Covid-19 lockdown hit TVET students hardest, finds HSRC survey
TVET colleges did worse on almost every indicator and had no systems in place to provide updates to their students, the survey finds
14 June 2021 - 15:52
The coronavirus pandemic has thrown the inequalities in SA’s higher education sector into sharp relief, with students attending Technical Vocational and Educational Training (TVET) colleges reporting far greater disruption to learning than their counterparts at historically wealthier institutions, according to a survey by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC).
Less than 40% of students attending TVET colleges reported their institutions provided online learning during SA’s first lockdown, imposed by the government in response to the country's Covid-19 outbreak in March 2020. By contrast, 80% of university students said they were offered online tuition when their institutions were forced to stop in-person teaching...
