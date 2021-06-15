YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Are we devouring our kittens as we celebrate Youth Day?
SA’s SMME sector employs just 28% of the total workforce compared to 80%-90% globally
15 June 2021 - 14:57
Notwithstanding countless initiatives, SA’s youth are caught in the crosshairs of a failing education system and increasing unemployment.
Commenting on the first-quarter labour force survey released in late May, former Statistician-General Pali Lehohla pointed out that “the share of employment for the youth aged 15-34 proportionately and in absolute terms has been gutted in favour of their parents”. He captured the tragedy of our situation in his inimitable way, writing: “The mother cat is devouring the kittens.”..
