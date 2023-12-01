EDITORIAL: UIF surplus could be a honeypot for the ANC election campaign
Care should be taken with money provided equally by employers and workers, who expect gain from it
01 December 2023 - 05:00
Employment & labour minister Thulas Nxesi is planning to draw on the surplus funds in the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) and the Compensation Fund for job creation projects.
According to media reports he wants to spend R15bn before the end of the financial year in March 2024 to create 2-million jobs. This smells strongly of a bid to win votes for the ANC in the midst of an unemployment crisis which is only set to worsen with the effect on the economy of the port and logistics crisis and continued load-shedding. Thousands of jobs in the mining industry are on the line. ..
