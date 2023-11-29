EDITORIAL: Why Ntshavheni’s rant matters
The minister’s tirade against business is an expression of the ANC’s deep distrust of the private sector at a particularly fragile time
29 November 2023 - 06:00
When Khumbudzo Ntshavheni speaks about the economy and the private sector, we need to take her seriously — not least because, as minister in the presidency, she controls the State Security Agency as well as communications from the cabinet.
Ntshavheni is also favoured by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who elevated her to her current post despite her dismal performance in almost every position she has held before. As ANC promotions go, it is in sync with the party’s inclination for politics over practised skill...
