EDITORIAL: SA might have hard time negotiating at COP28
Securing funds will be difficult as its globally committed 2030 emissions goal will be missed
29 November 2023 - 05:00
The SA delegation to the UN’s climate conference COP28 which gets under way in Dubai on Thursday will be asking for much and offering little in return.
Having so far secured about $11.6bn in international financing pledges, SA will be looking for more funders to come on board to help finance the R1.5-trillion (about $80bn) Just Energy Transition Investment Plan (JET IP) that it launched at COP27 in Egypt last year. SA is not just looking for whatever funding is available, it wants grant funding, highly concessional loans and private investment that will not add to the state’s already large debt burden...
