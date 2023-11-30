EDITORIAL: Judgment on independent candidates crucial for 2024 elections
30 November 2023 - 05:00
In August the Independent Candidate Association (ICA) and Build One SA (Bosa) argued in the Constitutional Court that new election laws did not level the playing field between independent candidates and those in political parties.
The outcome of that case will affect how the 2024 elections will be staged because the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) will have to change how it processes voting...
