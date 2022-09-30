×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Urgent need for an overhaul of the National Skills Fund

30 September 2022 - 05:00

All forms of state corruption drain resources intended for service delivery and are to be condemned but one form that is particularly tragic in its consequences is the depletion of funds intended for skills development.

SA has an unemployment rate of nearly 34% with most of the unemployed being unskilled while youth unemployment is the highest in the world at a rate of about 64% among those aged between 15 and 24 years. Imparting skills to these people can be life-changing, lifting them out of a life of poverty and joblessness...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.