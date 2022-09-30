EDITORIAL: Urgent need for an overhaul of the National Skills Fund

The global equity market sell-off has intensified in recent weeks amid worries that global growth will be hurt by aggressive increases in interest rates
That Blade Nzimande is still sitting on the report of a review that he is trying to keep from the public is disconcerting
The AG highlighted that the entity is struggling to prepare regular, accurate and complete financial and performance reports that are supported and evidenced by reliable information
Morero was voted in unopposed on Friday shortly after the DA’s Mpho Phalatse was removed in an ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence
Business Day TV spoke to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Keitumetse Lebaka, CEO of the Gauteng Film Commission
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Hundreds of Russian troops in Ukraine were encircled in one of their main garrisons on Friday, on the verge of one of the worst defeats of the war
Coach says Broos should reach out directly for a meeting as PSL colleagues would respond
Kazakhstan will become the 30th country to host a motorcycle grand prix since 1949
All forms of state corruption drain resources intended for service delivery and are to be condemned but one form that is particularly tragic in its consequences is the depletion of funds intended for skills development.
SA has an unemployment rate of nearly 34% with most of the unemployed being unskilled while youth unemployment is the highest in the world at a rate of about 64% among those aged between 15 and 24 years. Imparting skills to these people can be life-changing, lifting them out of a life of poverty and joblessness...
