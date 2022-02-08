National Blade Nzimande defends move to hire a private firm to probe skills fund Nzimande says his decision to work with private investigators in August was based on legal advice that ‘who I appoint as investigators is my sole responsibility’ B L Premium

Higher education minister Blade Nzimande has defended his decision to hire private forensic investigators to get to the bottom of the rot at one of his department’s key entities, saying the move could not be viewed as disrespectful to parliament.

Parliament’s public finance watchdog, the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa), had pushed for the probe into the financial irregularities at the National Skills Fund (NSF) to be led by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) — the state’s corruption-fighting investigating body...