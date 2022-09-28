×

National

Hawks advised to probe graft at 10 projects funded by NSF

Forensic report finds little done to establish whether projects were necessary and payments were made without checking on their progress

28 September 2022 - 15:24 Linda Ensor

Forensic investigators have recommended the Hawks investigate potential corruption, fraud and theft at 10 projects, valued at about R390m, financed by the National Skills Fund (NSF).

The recommendation is contained in a report by Nexus Forensic Services that was initiated by parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) after the auditor-general found almost R5bn of the NSF’s funds were unaccounted for, and added a disclaimer to its annual reports for fiscal 2019/2020 and 2020/2021.   ..

