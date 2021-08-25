National Blade Nzimande taken to task by MPs for using private firm for forensic probe Nzimande says the plan is to forward the findings by the private investigation to the SIU, which is empowered to pursue the matter further BL PREMIUM

MPs have criticised higher education minister Blade Nzimande for opting to hire private forensic investigators to conduct a probe at the National Skills Fund (NSF), instead of using the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

On Wednesday, Nzimande told parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) that the department had hired private forensic investigators to conduct the probe, and that they would later forward the findings to the SIU. The SIU already has its eyes on another probe at the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), which also falls under Nzimande’s department...