Spectre of a deeper global economic slowdown, and possibly even recession, keeps keep investors on edge
Rooftop solar photovoltaic and battery energy storage systems will help lessen power woes
No deaths or injuries reported in the second dam wall collapse to hit the Free State community in September
The former health minister has received the backing of his home province to oust Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president
Banking giants including Goldman Sachs and Citigroup penalised for failing to monitor employees using unauthorised messaging apps
Business Day TV talks to chief economist at Econometrix, Azar Jammine
International Monetary Fund urges authorities to consider more targeted support to families and business instead of sizeable tax cuts and sharply higher government spending
SA struggled to convincingly put the weak Zebras to the sword at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday night
The V12 Italian supercar says ‘arrivederci’ after 11 years
Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) is seeking legal advice after higher education & training minister Blade Nzimande asked that a long-awaited forensic report into potential corruption at the government’s skills development initiative remain confidential.
Scopa asked the minister to initiate a forensic investigation into the National Skills Fund (NSF) last year after the auditor-general found almost R5bn of its funds were unaccounted for, and gave it a disclaimer for the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 fiscal years. A disclaimer is the worst possible audit outcome and indicates an entity could not provide auditors with evidence for most of the figures in its financial statements...
MPs decry Nzimande’s bid to keep a lid on NSF report
Forensic investigation into possible graft at National Skills Fund found almost R5bn of its funds were unaccounted for
