Skills fund was raided for student fees

The cuts to the artisan development programmes are a blow to the National Development Plan’s (NDP’s) goal of producing 30,000 artisans a year by 2030.

While the annual number of artisans produced is rising, it stands only at about 21,000, according to the department of higher education & training.

The artisan shortage has forced companies to import welders and carpenters.

"It is important that SA gives as much attention towards artisan development as is given towards the needs of university students. [It] must be followed by [an] increased level of funding to ensure the objectives of the NDP are realised," NSF CEO Mvuyisi Macikama said.

In March 2016, R2.46bn had been earmarked for artisan development over five years.

The Treasury was unable to fund the no-fee increase for 2016 and 2017 from the fiscus and directed the department of higher education & training to reprioritise funding within the sector, Macikama said. The NSF disburses grants to postschool education and training institutions. It is funded through a skills development levy, payroll tax intended to encourage learning and development in the workplace, and from sector education and training authorities.

Running down the NSF’s surplus funds had knocked its annual investment income, which declined from R766m to R490m per annum, Macikama said. Its investment income is expected to decline significantly over the medium-term expenditure framework, he said.

"This will have a direct impact on the funding that is available for undergraduate and postgraduate bursaries for university students in scarce and critical skills, as these bursary allocations were funded from the NSF’s investment income stream," Macikama wrote.

Belinda Bozzoli, DA higher education & training spokesperson, said the government’s decision to redirect NSF funds distorted its purpose.

"NSF initiatives are meant to be specific and focused, not generalised. Offering a no-fee increase to university students in general hardly fits these criteria," she said.

