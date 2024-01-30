TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Cloete Murray’s murder shows the cost of exposing corruption
Police have not made any arrests or identified any suspects in the killing of Constantia liquidator
30 January 2024 - 05:00
The killing of Cloete Murray, a liquidator who was investigating the insolvency of insurer Constantia, is a chilling reminder of the dangers of probing corruption in SA.
Murray was shot dead, along with his son, in March 2023, just days after he applied for a court inquiry to trace millions of rand missing from the insurer’s coffers. His death is not an isolated incident but part of a pattern of violence and intimidation against those who expose wrongdoing in the country...
