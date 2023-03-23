The life insurer's banking swing at the mass market could prove a win for a company that has long struggled to regain its former stature
The assassination of insolvency practitioner Cloete Murray and his son Thomas on the N1 highway in Midrand over the weekend underlines South Africa’s slide into a mafia state.
Murray had been appointed to a number of high-profile cases in recent years, including the liquidation of services company Bosasa. As a result, he locked horns with a number of people in the ANC, from which he claimed R3.6m. He was also the liquidator of Trillian, the consultancy firm linked to the Gupta brothers, from which Eskom sought R595m...
EDITORIAL: Hit on Bosasa liquidator shows South Africa is now a mafia state
The assassination of Cloete Murray and his son is a macabre sign that crime is out of control
