For the first time in 18 years of giving grants to investigative reporters to do their work, a journalist has declined to accept one. It is a warning sign of a growing threat to this work from organised criminal violence.
The grants — made through the Henry Nxumalo Foundation — give journalists the resources they often cannot get in their newsrooms to tackle in-depth investigative work. They are freed from their daily reporting for a few months to do some deeper digging. Over 18 years we have given out about 80 grants, including for some of the major stories and books that have shaped our society. ..
ANTON HARBER: The red flag of censorship goes up amid the lawlessness
If journalists are scared off from investigative work an anticorruption bastion in SA will have fallen
