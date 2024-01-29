EXCLUSIVE: Inside Constantia liquidator Cloete Murray’s last days
Murray was on the trail of millions of rand siphoned from Constantia when he and his son were killed
29 January 2024 - 05:00
Insolvency specialist Cloete Murray was gunned down just two days after he launched an urgent application with the South Gauteng High Court to invoke section 417 of the Companies Act in his bid to follow the money trail of millions of rand siphoned from Constantia Insurance Company.
The section 417 inquiry is an intrusive tool in the hands of liquidators looking to recover misappropriated assets, and whose conclusions can lead to directors being declared delinquent and facing criminal charges...
