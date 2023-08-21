AYABONGA CAWE: Remember the Lusaka declaration as Brics unfolds in SA
Concrete economic relations are sought between countries in carving out trade and other rules
Zambia hosted the third conference of heads of states of nonaligned countries more than 50 years ago, in 1970. The world was a different place, in some respects, of course. In others it has remained unchanged. Of the now Brics member countries two were present, as observers or delegates — Brazil as an observer and India as a member country.
The declaration from that conference could have been written today: “... barriers divide countries into developed and the developing, oppressors and the oppressed, the aggressors and the victims of aggression, into those who act from positions of strength, either military or economic and those who are forced to live in the shadow of permanent danger of covert and overt assaults on their independence and security ...”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.