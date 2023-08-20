POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Chinese state visit and Brics summit to start in Gauteng this week
Beijing is SA’s largest trading partner in the Brics bloc
20 August 2023 - 18:44
President Cyril Ramaphosa will host his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on a state visit this week.
The welcome ceremony will take place at the Union Buildings in Tshwane on Tuesday ahead of the 15th Brics summit at Johannesburg’s Sandton International Convention Centre from Tuesday to Thursday...
