China’s economic slowdown spooks SA mining houses and the rand
World’s second-largest economy is a big buyer of SA commodities
20 August 2023 - 17:02
The economic slowdown in China, the world’s largest commodity consumer, is expected to bring woe to the SA mining sector battling an inefficient rail system that has curtailed exports.
The rand, seen largely as a commodities currency, also set to be affected negatively...
