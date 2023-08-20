National

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa to brief the nation ahead of Brics summit

The address, expected at 8pm on Sunday, will be on SA's foreign policy and the Brics summit

20 August 2023 - 17:43
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SUPPLIED
President Cyril Ramaphosa will brief the nation on SA’s foreign policy and the Brics summit in Johannesburg on Sunday night. 

His address is scheduled for 8pm, according to the department of international relations & co-operation.

The Brics summit takes place in Johannesburg between August 22 and Aug 24.

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Fair trade, monetary policy and Brics trade to dominate summit

SA chapter of the Brics Business Council will ask its counterparts to address uneven trade patterns
Economy
3 hours ago

Morocco is not seeking Brics membership, says state media

South Africa has always shown a primary hostility towards Morocco, state news agency MAP says
World
1 day ago

Brics bank issues first rand bonds in boost to local currency lending

The NDB aims to lift local currency lending, most of which has so far been in the Chinese yuan, from about 22% to 30% by 2026
National
4 days ago
