President Cyril Ramaphosa will brief the nation on SA’s foreign policy and the Brics summit in Johannesburg on Sunday night.
His address is scheduled for 8pm, according to the department of international relations & co-operation.
The Brics summit takes place in Johannesburg between August 22 and Aug 24.
The address is scheduled to take place at 8pm.
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa to brief the nation ahead of Brics summit
The address, expected at 8pm on Sunday, will be on SA's foreign policy and the Brics summit
