Pretty Yende and chakalaka to add a distinctive SA flavour to Brics summit
Red carpet rolled out as award-winning chef Wandile Mabaso oversees the menu for attendees of the Brics event
21 August 2023 - 05:00
World-famous SA soprano Pretty Yende will sing at the Brics summit gala dinner on Wednesday night while award-winning chef Wandile Mabaso, of Bryanston’s Les Creatifs restaurant, will be overseeing the menu.
Police will turn out in full force. Airspace over the Sandton Convention Centre will be closed along with the roads around it as the 15th Brics summit opens on Tuesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.