GUGU LOURIE: Underestimating Takealot could be Amazon’s achilles heel
The US e-tailer is one of the biggest companies in the world, but ‘sometimes money can’t buy you love’
09 May 2024 - 05:00
Amazon’s arrival in SA is likely to shake up the burgeoning e-commerce market. With the promise of hassle-free shopping, fast delivery and an extensive network of pickup points, Amazon’s entry into the market will undoubtedly raise customer expectations.
The US e-commerce giant is poised to challenge established local players, especially leading online retailer Takealot. However, Amazon needs to be careful. SA is a difficult market to conquer. Its vast geography and varied terrain pose logistical challenges, including transport, warehousing and last-mile delivery. ..
