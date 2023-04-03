Opinion / Columnists

BADGER

MICHAEL AVERY: Capitec story holds simple lessons for SA

Bank succeeds by creating a product and service better, cheaper and simpler than its predecessors

BL Premium
03 April 2023 - 05:00

It’s common cause that SA is sliding inexorably towards failed statehood. Business needs to start thinking about life after the ANC.

Fortunately, imagining an SA freed from the clutches of those wedded to ideological necromancy summoning long dead Marxists is easy if you try — the hard part is predicting what formation of political coalitions will emerge, and what trade-offs they will require. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.