Companies / Property

Spear sells R400m Century City office block to Capitec

BL Premium
13 February 2023 - 19:35 Denise Mhlanga

Spear Reit, a Western Cape-based property fund has sold the Liberty Life office building in Century City for R400m, at a disposal yield of 9.57%, to Capitec.

The building, bought in 2019 for R375m, has a gross lettable area of more than 18,000m2 and weighted average net rental of more than R200/m2. Spear will settle the R375m debt attributable to the property, R1m is for sale costs and the company will retain about R24m in cash for reinvestment into the fund...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.