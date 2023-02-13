Spear sells R400m Century City office block to Capitec

Outlook for inflation and interest rates worsens as currency dips
This is a no-brainer - gas is the backbone of power generation worldwide
Homes flooded and farmers report crop and livestock losses in several provinces
Williams says his exit is in best interests of multiparty coalition running municipality
The Dassault, Peugeot and Wertheimer clans, along with the Giuliani family of Italy, are backing move to take French bank private
Absa economist expects the effects of power cuts on the economy to weigh on tax collections
Sugar body warns that a hike in the levy would stifle demand and have a devastating impact
Moscow plans to sabotage the government and install a puppet regime, say President Maia Sandu
Offer will be submitted by the end of the week
Premium brands have more complex tech, which increases the likelihood of problems, a study has found
Spear Reit, a Western Cape-based property fund has sold the Liberty Life office building in Century City for R400m, at a disposal yield of 9.57%, to Capitec.
The building, bought in 2019 for R375m, has a gross lettable area of more than 18,000m2 and weighted average net rental of more than R200/m2. Spear will settle the R375m debt attributable to the property, R1m is for sale costs and the company will retain about R24m in cash for reinvestment into the fund...
