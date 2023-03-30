Opinion / Columnists

STUART THEOBALD: Absa, Nedbank and Growthpoint shine at investor relations awards

Among midcaps, resources company Afrimat, Vukile Property Fund and Transaction Capital took top honours

30 March 2023 - 05:00 Stuart Theobald

The investor relations function in listed companies is critical in a crisis. When everything is going right and share prices are appreciating, investors are happy. But when it goes wrong and they demand answers, an investor relations team has to be ready to deliver. 

Intellidex released the results of the second annual investor relations awards on Friday. It is based on a survey of 130 institutional investors and professional analysts regarding their experience of the investor relations of JSE-listed businesses. The research identifies companies that excel and those that investors say need to improve. The headlines were that Absa, Nedbank and Growthpoint ranked top in the overall awards (in that order). But there were interesting findings in other parts of the survey too. ..

