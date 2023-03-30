STUART THEOBALD: Absa, Nedbank and Growthpoint shine at investor relations awards

Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude futures fall as analysts predict a possible end of the Kurdistan-Iraq premium, while US crude stockpiles unexpectedly drop
Why does SA not argue the merits of its own pioneering constitution for all Africans?
Veil of secrecy soon to be lifted if asset manager’s board has its way
Rivals mount vitriolic attacks against each other in heated DA internal debate
2022 Alexforbes survey shows that 19 of SA's 20 largest fund managers are Level 1 BEE contributors
The Reserve Bank is expected to switch to pause mode after this MPC meeting, assuming limited changes to its medium-term inflation forecasts and an expected pause by the US Fed
The proposed amendments fall short of the mandate to drive meaningful participation and may even have the opposite effect
Vanuatu's four-year campaign leads to a resolution seeking an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice
The downside to the modern era’s glut of professional cricket is that the outstanding performances are soon forgotten, as are their stories.
Having won a $21.88bn contract with the US government, many of the problems surfaced that couch-surfers experienced, including nausea and eyestrain
The investor relations function in listed companies is critical in a crisis. When everything is going right and share prices are appreciating, investors are happy. But when it goes wrong and they demand answers, an investor relations team has to be ready to deliver.
Intellidex released the results of the second annual investor relations awards on Friday. It is based on a survey of 130 institutional investors and professional analysts regarding their experience of the investor relations of JSE-listed businesses. The research identifies companies that excel and those that investors say need to improve. The headlines were that Absa, Nedbank and Growthpoint ranked top in the overall awards (in that order). But there were interesting findings in other parts of the survey too. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
STUART THEOBALD: Absa, Nedbank and Growthpoint shine at investor relations awards
Among midcaps, resources company Afrimat, Vukile Property Fund and Transaction Capital took top honours
The investor relations function in listed companies is critical in a crisis. When everything is going right and share prices are appreciating, investors are happy. But when it goes wrong and they demand answers, an investor relations team has to be ready to deliver.
Intellidex released the results of the second annual investor relations awards on Friday. It is based on a survey of 130 institutional investors and professional analysts regarding their experience of the investor relations of JSE-listed businesses. The research identifies companies that excel and those that investors say need to improve. The headlines were that Absa, Nedbank and Growthpoint ranked top in the overall awards (in that order). But there were interesting findings in other parts of the survey too. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.