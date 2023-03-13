Companies / Financial Services

Capitec reaches 20-million clients milestone

SA’s biggest retail bank by customers now says it has more clients than the Netherlands has people

BL Premium
13 March 2023 - 15:32 Garth Theunissen

Capitec has cemented its status as SA’s largest retail bank by customer numbers with the announcement that it has reached the 20-million clients milestone.

In an announcement celebrating its 22nd anniversary, Capitec said it now had more clients than the populations of either the Netherlands (17.53-million), Zambia (19.47-million) or Malawi (19.89-million). A total client base of 20-million would also suggest that Capitec’s client base is equivalent to almost 35% of SA’s population of 59.39-million people...

