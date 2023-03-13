Europe’s bank shares suffered their biggest fall in over a year as global efforts to limit the fallout from the collapse of SVB failed to ease fears.
Capitec has cemented its status as SA’s largest retail bank by customer numbers with the announcement that it has reached the 20-million clients milestone.
In an announcement celebrating its 22nd anniversary, Capitec said it now had more clients than the populations of either the Netherlands (17.53-million), Zambia (19.47-million) or Malawi (19.89-million). A total client base of 20-million would also suggest that Capitec’s client base is equivalent to almost 35% of SA’s population of 59.39-million people...
Capitec reaches 20-million clients milestone
SA’s biggest retail bank by customers now says it has more clients than the Netherlands has people
