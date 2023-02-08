Companies / Financial Services

Capitec’s chief risk officer, Nkosana Samuel Mashiya, resigns

Mashiya, who was previously the deputy registrar of banks, will leave his positions at Capitec with effect from March 31

BL Premium
08 February 2023 - 09:47 Garth Theunissen

Nkosana Samuel Mashiya, Capitec’s chief risk offer who was also a member the bank’s social, ethics and sustainability committee, has resigned.

The Stellenbosch-headquartered lender advised shareholders in a statement late on Tuesday that Mashiya had resigned and would step down from his roles at Capitec on March 31 for “personal reasons”. Capitec said a successor to Mashiya would be appointed “in due course”...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.