Nkosana Samuel Mashiya, Capitec’s chief risk offer who was also a member the bank’s social, ethics and sustainability committee, has resigned.
The Stellenbosch-headquartered lender advised shareholders in a statement late on Tuesday that Mashiya had resigned and would step down from his roles at Capitec on March 31 for “personal reasons”. Capitec said a successor to Mashiya would be appointed “in due course”...
Capitec’s chief risk officer, Nkosana Samuel Mashiya, resigns
Mashiya, who was previously the deputy registrar of banks, will leave his positions at Capitec with effect from March 31
