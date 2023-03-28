Bank Zero sets sights on transactional business banking

Business Day TV talks to Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities
Bank Zero, the challenger bank backed by former FNB CEO Michael Jordaan, is setting its sights on attracting more business banking clients by offering them lower transactional fees that can save them at least a thousand rand a month.
Jordaan says Bank Zero wants to make a difference to fee-weary SA customers by positioning itself as a low-cost transactional banking platform, particularly for small to medium-sized businesses (SMEs). That is based on a belief that business customers, like their retail counterparts, are typically overcharged for transactional financial services by amounts that Jordaan says are likely run into “billions and billions” of rand each year...
