TymeBank takes aim at ‘big five’

The neobank now has 6.2-million customers and a physical presence double that of FNB’s branch network and almost twice that of Capitec

25 January 2023 - 15:39 Garth Theunissen

Patrice Motsepe-backed TymeBank says its partnership with fashion retailer TFG has almost doubled its physical presence, putting it in a prime position to take on SA’s so-called big five retail banking groups.

The digitally-focused lender, which is also expanding in the Philippines under the GOTyme banner, has completed its rollout of 600 kiosks across TFG stores in SA. The two groups have now issued 250,000 jointly-branded debit cards. Together with its roughly 750 kiosks at Pick n Pay and Boxer stores, and a further 100 available through the Zion Christian Church (ZCC), TymeBank now has a physical presence at 1,450 venues across SA...

