TymeBank takes aim at ‘big five’

Australia and Canada are now seen as almost certain to increase rates in the wake of strong economic data
Investment will surge if the government makes this bold move
The US treasury secretary says the move aims to boost data sharing between SA and US financial intelligence units and to lift controls to fight money laundering and terrorist financing
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
HateAid and the European Union of Jewish Students seek court order
The monetary policy committee has once again demonstrated its ignorance over the causes of inflation in 2022
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
Critics say Prime Minister Viktor Orban wants more loyalists in place
The player could make his debut for the franchise on Friday when they meet Ulster away in the URC
They comprise four single cabs, six super cabs and for the first time, a two-door Wildtrak variant
Patrice Motsepe-backed TymeBank says its partnership with fashion retailer TFG has almost doubled its physical presence, putting it in a prime position to take on SA’s so-called big five retail banking groups.
The digitally-focused lender, which is also expanding in the Philippines under the GOTyme banner, has completed its rollout of 600 kiosks across TFG stores in SA. The two groups have now issued 250,000 jointly-branded debit cards. Together with its roughly 750 kiosks at Pick n Pay and Boxer stores, and a further 100 available through the Zion Christian Church (ZCC), TymeBank now has a physical presence at 1,450 venues across SA...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
TymeBank takes aim at ‘big five’
The neobank now has 6.2-million customers and a physical presence double that of FNB’s branch network and almost twice that of Capitec
Patrice Motsepe-backed TymeBank says its partnership with fashion retailer TFG has almost doubled its physical presence, putting it in a prime position to take on SA’s so-called big five retail banking groups.
The digitally-focused lender, which is also expanding in the Philippines under the GOTyme banner, has completed its rollout of 600 kiosks across TFG stores in SA. The two groups have now issued 250,000 jointly-branded debit cards. Together with its roughly 750 kiosks at Pick n Pay and Boxer stores, and a further 100 available through the Zion Christian Church (ZCC), TymeBank now has a physical presence at 1,450 venues across SA...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.