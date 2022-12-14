Opinion / Columnists

JOHN DLUDLU: ANC division set to deepen after Nasrec conference

The ruling party’s death is both imminent and inevitable

14 December 2022 - 05:30

“Imminent” and “inevitable” are two words that should haunt members of the governing ANC this weekend as they gather for the party’s 55th national conference to elect new leaders and chart the path forward for the next five years.

As about 4,000 delegates make their way to Johannesburg’s Nasrec on Friday, they have to confront the reality that their party, which helped liberate SA from apartheid, is deeply divided, weak and perilously close to losing power in two years’ time...

