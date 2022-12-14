JOHN DLUDLU: ANC division set to deepen after Nasrec conference

Markets are ‘cautiously hoping for more dovish Fed and will pay attention to tone of rate decision’, Citadel Global director Bianca Botes says
Aligning grower and miller interests may be a model for the future of the sugar industry
Petrol prices are set to to drop nearly R2/l and diesel by more than R3/l, says the Central Energy Fund
Provinces in last-minute negotiations to ensure their preferred candidates are elected to leadership positions at the party’s national conference
The car hire, sales and fleet management group has listed as a stand-alone company on the bourse’s main board
SA’s latest annual CPI of 7.4% in November was down from 7.6% in October, lower than the consensus forecast of 7.5%
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
China has turned to re-educating people on how innocuous the omicron variant is, and pushing the idea of self-care
The 22-year-old midfielder's outstanding performances at the World Cup have caught the eye of top clubs including Barcelona
“Imminent” and “inevitable” are two words that should haunt members of the governing ANC this weekend as they gather for the party’s 55th national conference to elect new leaders and chart the path forward for the next five years.
As about 4,000 delegates make their way to Johannesburg’s Nasrec on Friday, they have to confront the reality that their party, which helped liberate SA from apartheid, is deeply divided, weak and perilously close to losing power in two years’ time...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JOHN DLUDLU: ANC division set to deepen after Nasrec conference
The ruling party’s death is both imminent and inevitable
“Imminent” and “inevitable” are two words that should haunt members of the governing ANC this weekend as they gather for the party’s 55th national conference to elect new leaders and chart the path forward for the next five years.
As about 4,000 delegates make their way to Johannesburg’s Nasrec on Friday, they have to confront the reality that their party, which helped liberate SA from apartheid, is deeply divided, weak and perilously close to losing power in two years’ time...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.