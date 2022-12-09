JONNY STEINBERG: Wished-for demise of ANC is a nightmare in the making

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
SA’s just transition requires an educational plan, which will entail new and different models for skills development
No wind projects awarded in bid window 6 amid desperate need for high-voltage power lines
Learn about the candidates vying for top posts at the governing party’s elective conference
Business Day TV speaks to Marius Reitz from Luno
Extra holiday on December 27 announced by President Ramaphosa ‘an opportunity for locals to travel’
Shares in the sector have shown the second-highest growth rate
Dina Boluarte, Castillo’s vice-president, sworn in as the South American country’s first female president
It's true that cycling events try their best to make money, but there's a point to such fund-raising
The list includes new offerings rather than returning shows or ones which came to an end this year
What a strange and revealing week it has been. When the shit hits the fan, suddenly and without warning, you get to see where people really stand.
Until last Wednesday, two interrelated views were heard in a wide range of elite circles, from organised business to labour to much of civil society. The first was that Cyril Ramaphosa had failed and that it didn’t matter who headed the ANC. The second was that the electoral decline of the governing party could not come soon enough, finally freeing the country to get on with making the future...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JONNY STEINBERG: Wished-for demise of ANC is a nightmare in the making
What a strange and revealing week it has been. When the shit hits the fan, suddenly and without warning, you get to see where people really stand.
Until last Wednesday, two interrelated views were heard in a wide range of elite circles, from organised business to labour to much of civil society. The first was that Cyril Ramaphosa had failed and that it didn’t matter who headed the ANC. The second was that the electoral decline of the governing party could not come soon enough, finally freeing the country to get on with making the future...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.