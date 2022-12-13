Key US CPI data and interest rate decisions from the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of England are likely to dominate trading this week
System’s problems are not measured by the distance between Joburg and New York but rather in the miles between Soweto and Sandton
Search & rescue may have been compromised after link fails between cockpit and controllers
The governing party will hold its conference from December 16 to 20 at the Johannesburg Expo Centre
Absa, Standard Bank, Investec and Nedbank surge more than 20% this year as higher interest rates lift bank earnings
The IMF says advanced economies saw the biggest drop in debt, with both public and private debt dropping 5% of GDP in 2021
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
Dozens of the continent’s leaders and officials gather for three days of talks with their American counterparts in Washington.
Compelling viewing awaits as when Van der Dussen and De Bruyn take on the most experienced bowling attack of all time
Putin, Pandor, Pandemics, Ponzi schemes, Phala Phala, Planets of Pigs and Top Gun ... it has been unreal
In the 1940s economic historian and professor CW de Kiewiet famously said that SA progresses through “economic windfalls and political disasters”. This seems as apt a description of SA’s condition today as it was then.
Over the past year the country has enjoyed the economic windfall of the commodity boom, thanks partly to the Ukraine war. This has buoyed company profits and resulted in a dramatic improvement in our fiscal position, helping reduce government borrowing and stabilise the country’s credit ratings...
CLAIRE BISSEKER: Economic windfalls and political disasters still very much with us
SA will next year have to battle a global slowdown, waning commodity boom, load-shedding and political uncertainty
