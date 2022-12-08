Opinion / Columnists

TONY LEON: With Ramaphosa’s zugzwang, it’s goodbye to the new dawn

A second term will be haunted by his Phala Phala travails, taking his focus off the country's needs

08 December 2022 - 05:05 Tony Leon

Goodbye To All That was the title of the 1929 autobiography of war-traumatised Robert Graves, the acclaimed writer and poet, which he described as his “bitter leave-taking of England”.

It is a useful obituary note for the presidency of Cyril Ramaphosa. Technically, like Mark Twain’s reported death, this might seem greatly exaggerated. But only in the literal and titular sense...

