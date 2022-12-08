BRIAN KANTOR: Economic shock waves — how does Phala Phala measure up?

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Among the periodic shocks to the SA economy and its financial markets Phala Phala does not register as severe, a case of strong tremors rather than an earthquake. The shocks to the economy and its financial markets delivered by the global financial crisis of 2008, the Nenegate crisis of late 2015, and the crisis caused by Covid registered far more strongly and dramatically.
The most appropriate measure of an economy’s status is its credit rating, indicated objectively by the interest spread between its debt issues, payable and repayable in US dollars (known as Yankee bonds), and the interest offered by the US treasury for its debt of the same time to maturity, typically five years. This risk premium can be regarded as the most reliable measure of sovereign risk — the risk that SA will default on its obligation to pay interest and repay the dollars it has borrowed, or may inflate its way out of its obligations to rand creditors.
Between November 30 and the morning of December 1, when the highly critical report requested by parliament on President Cyril Ramaphosa was released, this risk spread immediately widened by 46 basis points, from 2.17% per annum to 2.63%. That was the price investors demanded to accept the enhanced risk that SA may default on its obligations. By December 7 this yield spread had fallen back to 2.5%, about the long-term average.
On December 1 the interest yield on five-year RSA Yankee debt rose from 5.91% per annum to 6.29% overnight, while that on a five-year US treasury bond fell from 3.74% to 3.66%. The yield on a five-year rand-denominated bond rose in predictable sympathy from 9.34% to 9.96% — more than 60 basis points. It is now offering 9.67%.
In early October 2008, before the global financial crisis broke, this SA risk premium was a similar 2% per annum. By October 24 the premium had risen devastatingly to 6.5%. By the end of that tumultuous year the risk premium had declined to a still elevated and expensive 4%.
On October 19 2015 the sovereign risk premium before Nenegate was about 2.4% per annum. By January 20 2016 it had topped out at 3.89% — a 150 basis point increase. It declined after the finance ministry had been restored to what was regarded as safer hands.
These events of late 2015 and this year could be described as specific to SA. They did not originate with suddenly more risk-conscious global capital markets spreading greater anxiety about riskier borrowers generally. But the next crisis for SA was decidedly global in origin. It came with the Covid pandemic and the lockdowns that followed. In early March 2020 the RSA risk premium stood at 1.79% per annum, and by early April it had risen to 4.97% before falling away again. By early 2021 this risk premium had declined to hover at about 2%.
The SA economy has been punished both absolutely but also relative to other emerging markets by international crises not of its own making. During the crises of 2008 and 2020 long-term interest rates tended to rise further than in other emerging markets, while the rand weakened markedly compared with other emerging-market exchange rates, though rapid absolute and relative recoveries ensued.
SA risk remains elevated, as are long-term interest rates generally, so the cost of servicing our national and private debt remains a permanent danger to our solvency and growth prospects. Addressing our fiscal policy issues is essential to change this. I was struck by finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s remarks on December 2, as reported by Bloomberg, which may have been influential:
“[Godongwana] expects President Cyril Ramaphosa to remain in the job, but if he does quit it will not affect economic policy ... Economic measures that will be announced in the February budget will follow on from the budget update in October.”
• Kantor is head of the research institute at Investec Wealth & Investment. He writes in his personal capacity.
BRIAN KANTOR: Economic shock waves — how does Phala Phala measure up?
