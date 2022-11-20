Opinion / Columnists

AYABONGA CAWE: BEE and state purchases: time for critical reflection amid noisy debate

BL Premium
20 November 2022 - 16:33 Ayabonga Cawe

The brouhaha around whether the new procurement regulations negate BEE obligations of the state, its companies and agencies, seems to have died down, ending more than a week of unhelpful bickering over whether this spells the end for BEE in state purchasing.

While the debate has been filled with alarm and noise, it has raised the need for considered and critical reflection on the role of preferential procurement in the SA economic policy framework. One perspective that requires engagement, not for its merit but because of the dangers posed by uncritical acceptance of it, is the view proposed by Sakeliga...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.