Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has mounted a vigorous defence of the new procurement rules that empower state organs to set their own BEE prequalifying criteria, saying on Tuesday they are a stopgap measure until the Public Procurement Bill is finalised.
Last week, Godongwana published amendments to the Preferential Procurement Regulations Act of 2017, the standout feature of which is to devolve powers to state organs to determine their own procurement procedures from his department. This triggered criticism from Cosatu and business lobby the Black Business Council...
Godongwana: temporary procurement rules no threat to BEE
