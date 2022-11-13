Developing countries win fight to discuss climate change support at COP27
He may get to realise that we will be left behind in a big way, writes Sam Mkokeli
Zinhle Tyikwe is the CEO of the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa.
Four recent developments should serve as models for implementing BEE, but they were overshadowed by controversial comments from Eskom board director Mteto Nyati about the harmful impact of BEE on the state-owned electricity generator.
African Bank, which is 50% owned by the SA Reserve Bank and run mainly by black executives, completed an R80m acquisition of low-income lender Ubank, exactly five months after it acquired business lender Grindrod in a R1.5bn transaction...
ANDILE NTINGI: Fine-tune BEE to cut out unproductive middlemen
A recent trend shows a sustainable alternative to the patronage-based scheme is in the offing
