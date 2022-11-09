×

Opinion / Columnists

KHAYA SITHOLE: Slow BEE progress a poser for policymakers

Black people constituted 79% of the economically active population and 17% of top management in 2021

09 November 2022 - 15:42

The debate on BEE policy escalated in the private and public sectors in the past few weeks.

Dis-Chem CEO Ivan Saltzman wrote in a clumsily worded internal memorandum that the group’s progress towards a demographically representative workforce was so woefully inadequate that its executives had placed a moratorium on hiring new white managers. He pointed out that the company risked being fined for failing to meet its employment equity targets, penalties the company would prefer to avoid...

