Black business hits out at new procurement regulations
Treasury says the latest guidelines don’t do away with empowerment criteria but black business bodies want specific mention of black ownership and localisation of products
The Black Business Council has urged the government to quickly finalise the preferential procurement bill and tighten criteria for black ownership and localisation as the new tender regulations issued last week could be detrimental to its members.
The regulations, which give municipalities, government departments and state-owned entities (SOEs) the power to set out procurement requirements, have drawn criticism for their apparent removal of requirements for black ownership and localisation of products to qualify for government tenders. ..
