×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Black business hits out at new procurement regulations

Treasury says the latest guidelines don’t do away with empowerment criteria but black business bodies want specific mention of black ownership and localisation of products

BL Premium
13 November 2022 - 06:14 Thabiso Mochiko

The Black Business Council has urged the government to quickly finalise the preferential procurement bill and tighten criteria for black ownership and localisation as the new tender regulations issued last week could be detrimental to its members.

The regulations, which give municipalities, government departments and state-owned entities (SOEs) the power to set out procurement requirements, have drawn criticism for their apparent removal of requirements for black ownership and localisation of products to qualify for government tenders. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.