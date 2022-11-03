Analysts reckon that Gold Fields’s investors will vote yes for Yamana Gold — if only because there’s no real alternative
Africa’s largest sugar producer is in business rescue and its banks clearly need convincing that it's worth saving
Naspers and Prosus shareholders won’t quickly recover hundreds of billions in value lost over the past two years
Fifteen years ago, SA’s blue chip construction firms dominated the JSE’s leaderboard. Since then, some have collapsed, or quit the industry. And more casualties could follow
A glut of excellent pieces is up for grabs. The FM picks our top lots in this approaching bonanza of buying
To hear Mohau Mphomela describe it, South Africa faces the real prospect of losing its once mighty construction sector within less than a decade.
“In five years’ time, the builder of South Africa will be China,” he tells the FM. “They are waiting to come in with cheap labour and cheap materials. Before we realise it, we’ll be like Kenya — you just have to see the highways being built there. Or the roads and infrastructure built by China in Uganda.” ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Abandoned: Is it the end of SA’s construction industry?
Just 15 years ago, blue chip construction firms dominated the JSE’s leaderboard. Since then, some have collapsed, others have quit the industry. More casualties could follow in a sector scrambling to find work, and under siege from mafia-style protection rackets
To hear Mohau Mphomela describe it, South Africa faces the real prospect of losing its once mighty construction sector within less than a decade.
“In five years’ time, the builder of South Africa will be China,” he tells the FM. “They are waiting to come in with cheap labour and cheap materials. Before we realise it, we’ll be like Kenya — you just have to see the highways being built there. Or the roads and infrastructure built by China in Uganda.” ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.