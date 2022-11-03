×

Features / Cover Story

Abandoned: Is it the end of SA’s construction industry?

Just 15 years ago, blue chip construction firms dominated the JSE’s leaderboard. Since then, some have collapsed, others have quit the industry. More casualties could follow in a sector scrambling to find work, and under siege from mafia-style protection rackets

03 November 2022 - 05:00 Giulietta Talevi, Marc Hasenfuss, Claire Bisseker and Rob Rose

To hear Mohau Mphomela describe it, South Africa faces the real prospect of losing its once mighty construction sector within less than a decade.

“In five years’ time, the builder of South Africa will be China,” he tells the FM. “They are waiting to come in with cheap labour and cheap materials. Before we realise it, we’ll be like Kenya — you just have to see the highways being built there. Or the roads and infrastructure built by China in Uganda.” ..

