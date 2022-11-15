×

Opinion / Columnists

JOHN DLUDLU: Government’s BEE backtracking fuels regulatory uncertainty

Backlash over plans to comply with top court ruling on rules over preferential procurement has officials on back foot

15 November 2022 - 15:14

The ANC and its deployees in government have found themselves on the back foot after a backlash over government’s plans to comply with the Constitutional Court ruling on regulations governing preferential procurement.

In the process the commitment to BEE by the government — and by extension the ANC —  has been called into question...

