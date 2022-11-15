Brent loses more than $1 a barrel as traders worry that rising number of infections in China will reduce fuel consumption
Private concessions Siza Water KwaZulu-Natal and Sisulumanzi in Mpumalanga have been providing water and sanitation in partnership with the government for 30 years
The resignation is the latest in a series of high-profile departures in recent months
Party beset by financial difficulties as it presents itself as steward of a well-run country ahead of leadership contest
Second-hand car dealer sells 12,000 vehicles a month in last quarter
Consumer credit health has deteriorated further, according to the TransUnion SA consumer credit index
These are the first wind energy deals to reach conclusion since round 4 of the REIPPP in 2018
The two countries have agreed to resume bilateral talks on climate change, economic stability and health and food security
The 12-time winning daughter of Captain Al runs in the third race over 1,400m
Wash away the stress of 2022 with a seaside escape
The ANC and its deployees in government have found themselves on the back foot after a backlash over government’s plans to comply with the Constitutional Court ruling on regulations governing preferential procurement.
In the process the commitment to BEE by the government — and by extension the ANC — has been called into question...
JOHN DLUDLU: Government’s BEE backtracking fuels regulatory uncertainty
Backlash over plans to comply with top court ruling on rules over preferential procurement has officials on back foot
